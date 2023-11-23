Body camera footage shows man shot by Tennessee officer charge forward with 2 knives

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob an armored car employee…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob an armored car employee in Tennessee and then charged at the officer with two knives, authorities said.

Murfreesboro Police on Thursday released body camera footage of the shooting the day before, blurring out the face of Steven James Murphy and stopping the video just before he was shot.

Police were called after Murphy, 44, tried to rob a worker refilling cash in an ATM around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Murfreesboro Police spokesman Larry Flowers said at a news conference.

The worker pulled a gun on Murphy, who then ran inside a nearby deli, Flowers said.

The body camera footage shows officer Adam Claiborne opening the door of the deli and say “hey” at Murphy, who is behind the counter. Murphy then turns and charges at the officer with knives in both hands above his head.

Claiborne yells at Murphy to drop the knives before firing several times. Murphy died at the hospital a short time later, Flowers said.

The officer, armored car worker and six employees in the deli were not injured, Flowers said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

