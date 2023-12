NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Biden says 4-year-old American hostage Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas. ‘She’s free and she’s…

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Biden says 4-year-old American hostage Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas. ‘She’s free and she’s in Israel.’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.