WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Biden: Israel war in Gaza to stop ‘when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity’ to murder;…

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Biden: Israel war in Gaza to stop ‘when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity’ to murder; urges caution near civilians.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.