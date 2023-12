NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Biden: Conditioning military aid to Israel is a ‘worthwhile thought,’ hopes Gaza ceasefire can last more…

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Biden: Conditioning military aid to Israel is a ‘worthwhile thought,’ hopes Gaza ceasefire can last more than four days.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.