WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Biden and Xi begin first talks in a year as global conflict, fentanyl and stable relations…

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Biden and Xi begin first talks in a year as global conflict, fentanyl and stable relations top agenda at Bay Area summit.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.