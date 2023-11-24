AP Week in Pictures: North America

People paid respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, SpaceX launched a massive rocket, and President Biden pardoned two turkeys,…

People paid respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, SpaceX launched a massive rocket, and President Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell. In the world of sports, college football and basketball were in full swing and Formula One raced through the streets of Las Vegas.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Aaron Jackson in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.