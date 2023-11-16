AP Week in Pictures: North America

NOVEMBER 10 – 16, 2023 U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in California, Starbucks workers strike…

NOVEMBER 10 – 16, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet in California, Starbucks workers strike in Seattle, and basketball players are seen from above during an NBA game in Philadelphia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.