AP Week in Pictures: North America

OCTOBER 27 – NOVEMBER 2, 2023

Demonstrations sparked by the Israel-Hamas conflict continue in New York and Washington, mourners hold candles to commemorate the victims of a mass shooting in Maine, and a wildfire burns through residences in southern California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

