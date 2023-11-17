AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 10-16, 2023 It’s still spring in Brazil, but a dangerous heat wave is sweeping across large swathes of the…

Nov. 10-16, 2023

It’s still spring in Brazil, but a dangerous heat wave is sweeping across large swathes of the country. Protesters gathered in Mexico City over the violent death of Jesús Ociel Baena, the first openly nonbinary person to assume a judicial post in Mexico. A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojornalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion.

