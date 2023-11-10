Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 12:00 AM

Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2023

Thousands of “Swiftes” filled the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the superstar’s first-ever concert in Argentina. The Pan American Games Santiago 2023 came to a close as Mexico had its best performance with a mix of veteran and young athletes. Protests continued in Panama after the government backtracked and allowed the local subsidiary of Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals to continue operating an open-pit copper mine in a biodiverse jungle west of the capital for the next 20 years.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

