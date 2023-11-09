AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 3 – Nov. 9, 2023

NOVEMBER 3 – 9, 2023 A woman collects flowers to be used in rituals and decorations for the Diwali Festival…

A woman collects flowers to be used in rituals and decorations for the Diwali Festival in India. Britain’s King Charles III gives the King’s Speech during the State Opening of the British Parliament at Westminster Palace in London. Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at his civil fraud trial in New York, a case that threatens his real estate empire. And Argentinians celebrate the 23nd annual Pride Parade in Buenos Aires.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

