AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 10 – Nov. 16, 2023

NOVEMBER 10 – 16, 2023 Caimans crowd the banks of the Bento Gomes River amid droughts in Brazil. People protest…

NOVEMBER 10 – 16, 2023

Caimans crowd the banks of the Bento Gomes River amid droughts in Brazil. People protest against the approval of a mining contract in Panama. President Joe Biden gives a speech on Veterans Day in Arlington, Virginia. And climate activist Greta Thunberg dances after a protest march through Amsterdam. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.