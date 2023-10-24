The body of a man who was missing after fishing boat sank off Connecticut is recovered

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The body of one of two boaters who went missing in the Long Island Sound off…

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — The body of one of two boaters who went missing in the Long Island Sound off Connecticut has been recovered, authorities said.

The remains of Juan Gabriel Valle Pineda were recovered at 4:30 p.m. Monday by Bridgeport Fire Department staffers, Westport Police Lt. Eric Woods said.

Pineda, 38, of Spring Valley, New York, was one of five people in a small fishing boat that sank near Westport on Sunday. Three of them were rescued.

The sunken boat was found earlier Tuesday, Woods said.

“Westport Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased and are hopeful of recovering the second missing person,” he said.

