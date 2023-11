BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba revealed her fate as part of plea deal…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba revealed her fate as part of plea deal in extortion case.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.