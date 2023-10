MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl who vanished from a New York state park on camping trip…

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl who vanished from a New York state park on camping trip has been found safe.

