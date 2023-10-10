Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
Kansas governor announces Juneteenth will be observed as a state holiday

The Associated Press

October 10, 2023, 12:57 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will designate Juneteenth as a state holiday, joining 28 other states and the District of Columbia, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.

Kelly, a Democrat, said in a news release that establishing the state holiday “provides Kansans an opportunity to celebrate our state’s diversity and honor the ongoing struggles for racial equality.”

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

