Authorities search for two boaters who went missing in Long Island Sound off Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police and Coast Guard personnel in Connecticut were searching Monday for two men a day after they went missing when their small fishing boat sank in the Long Island Sound, authorities said.

Three other people were rescued after the fishing boat sank Sunday off Westport, police said.

A boater traveling near Westport spotted a man standing on a navigational buoy around 4 p.m. Sunday, Westport Police spokesperson Lt. Eric Woods said in a news release. Another man and a woman were rescued from the water nearby, Woods said. All three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A translator was requested and once officers were able to speak with the three people, they learned a total of five people had been on the fishing boat when it sank, Woods said.

Officers from Westport and several other area police departments as well as the Coast Guard began searching for the two missing boaters. The search was called off at 9 p.m. Sunday and resumed at daybreak Monday, Woods said.

