AP Week in Pictures: North America

OCTOBER 20 – 26, 2023 Residents in Auburn, Maine, react to an active shooter situation in nearby Lewiston. Automotive, hotel…

OCTOBER 20 – 26, 2023

Residents in Auburn, Maine, react to an active shooter situation in nearby Lewiston. Automotive, hotel and shipping workers demonstrate for better labor conditions around the U.S. and Canada. And wreckage is seen on Interstate 55 in Louisiana after a “superfog” caused scores of vehicles to collide.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.