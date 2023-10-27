AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 20-26, 2023 Mexicans kick off their Day of the Dead celebrations with a Catrina parade along the iconic Reforma…

Oct. 20-26, 2023

Mexicans kick off their Day of the Dead celebrations with a Catrina parade along the iconic Reforma Avenue in Mexico City, Chile hosts Olympic hopefuls from 41 nations competing in the Pan American Games and Hurricane Otis, expected as a tropical storm just below hurricane strength, blasted the Mexican resort of Acapulco as a Category 5 storm with 165 mph (266 kph) winds, the strongest landfall of any East Pacific hurricane.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

