Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
Live Radio
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

October 13, 2023, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oct. 6-12, 2023

Firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire on the outskirts of Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina. A couple dances on the street during a national strike in Guatemala City to support President-elect Bernardo Arévalo. A supporter of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Daniel Noboa carries a cardboard cutout of the candidate while biking to attend a political rally in Quito, Ecuador. Brazilians who were caught in the latest Israel-Palestinian war kneel down in thanks on the tarmac as journalists cover their arrival at an air force base in Rio de Janeiro.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up