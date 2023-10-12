Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Humanitarian aid stuck | 'Big mistake' to occupy Gaza | Limited water raises concerns | Biden going to Israel
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 6 – 12, 2023

The Associated Press

October 12, 2023, 10:33 PM

People searched for victims after an earthquake killed and injured thousands in Afghanistan’s Herat province, supporters of Israel embraced near the Israeli Consulate in New York during a demonstration in the wake of a deadly attack by Hamas, and people prayed for rain during a drought near the Incachaca dam on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. In sports, the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, wrapped up.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

