AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct. 13 – 19, 2023

Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrikes arrive at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, mourners attend the funeral of an Israeli…

Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrikes arrive at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, mourners attend the funeral of an Israeli woman killed by Hamas militants in Holon, Israel, and a woman watches the “ring of fire” solar eclipse in Bolivia. In sports, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim is bowled out by New Zealand’s Matt Henry during the Cricket World Cup match in India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi, India.

Follow AP visual journalism:

