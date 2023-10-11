Israel-Hamas war: Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital is overflowing | Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million in Gaza | Muslim students face harassment | War relief efforts | Live updates
AP PHOTOS: Funeral processions and leveled neighborhoods in expanding Israel-Palestinian war

The Associated Press

October 11, 2023, 1:13 AM

Buildings turned to rubble. Body bags in the streets. Wailing sirens and shrieking rockets.

As the latest Israeli-Palestinian war entered a fourth day of war Tuesday, scenes showed both an expanding offensive and the conflict’s sorrowful results.

Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters geared up and moved into position. Flag-draped coffins were carried by mourners at funeral processions. The images of the devastation on the ground showed windows shattered by bullets and neighborhoods leveled by blasts.

The war is expected to escalate with at least 2,100 lives lost so far.

National News
