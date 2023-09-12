Live Radio
When do the Jewish High Holidays start? The 10-day season begins this week with Rosh Hashana

The Associated Press

September 12, 2023, 7:55 AM

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, starts at sundown on Friday, Sept. 15, and continues through the evening of Sunday, Sept. 17. It marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24, until after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25.

Brief descriptions of these holy days are available here from two of the major branches of U.S. Judaism:

The Hasidic organization Chabad-Lubavitch:

Rosh Hashana

Yom Kippur

The Union of Reform Judaism:

Rosh Hashana

Yom Kippur

