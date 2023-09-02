Labor Day: Travel, gas prices up | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights | What’s open, what’s closed
Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say

The Associated Press

September 2, 2023, 12:19 AM

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.

The shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge killed a 15-year-old boy, while a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to a WAFB-TV report.

A medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals, police said.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting, Groger said.

The shooting happened during halftime of a game between Port Allen and Brusly High School. The remainder of the game was canceled, WAFB reported.

Port Allen is on the western shore of the Mississippi River across from Baton Rouge.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

