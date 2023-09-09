Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say

Rescue has begun of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish disaster management agency says. Rescue…

Rescue has begun of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish disaster management agency says.

Rescue crews were waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turke y, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.