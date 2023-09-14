Live Radio
Police: Suburban Chicago tent collapse injures at least 26, including 5 seriously

The Associated Press

September 14, 2023, 2:52 PM

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (AP) — A tent collapse in suburban Chicago injured at least 26 people, police said.

Five of those hurt had serious injuries, Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen said.

The tent collapsed around 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business, Hansen told local news outlets.

The tent was being used for an event being hosted in the parking lot, he said.

National News
