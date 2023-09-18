Live Radio
Former NFL player Sergio Brown missing; mother’s body was found near suburban Chicago creek

The Associated Press

September 18, 2023, 9:18 AM

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities searched Monday for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Relatives told officers Saturday in Maywood that they could not find Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown, police said.

Officers found Myrtle Brown’s body, and a medical examiner determined Sunday that she had been injured during an assault.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Maywood is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Chicago.

