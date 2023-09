UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says cash found in his home was from…

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says cash found in his home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds.

