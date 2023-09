WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers.

Biden expressed sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president said “no one wants to strike.”

