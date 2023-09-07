AP Week in Pictures: North America

SEPTEMBER 1 – 7, 2023 Health care and auto workers hold rallies on Labor Day, revelers commemorate freedom from slavery…

SEPTEMBER 1 – 7, 2023

Health care and auto workers hold rallies on Labor Day, revelers commemorate freedom from slavery prior to the annual West Indian American Day Parade in New York, and politicians survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.