AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 22-28, 2023

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 12:08 AM

A group walked to the Jamtalferner Glacier in Austria. A deadly fire raced through a wedding hall in Iraq. Fencers competed at the Asian Games in China. And an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion at a festival in India. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

