CINCINNATI (AP) — AP source: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s highest-paid player, agreeing to $275 million extension.

CINCINNATI (AP) — AP source: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s highest-paid player, agreeing to $275 million extension.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.