CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty in federal court to financial crimes. It’s the first time he’s admitted…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty in federal court to financial crimes. It’s the first time he’s admitted blame before a judge.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.