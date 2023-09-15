Live Radio
Home » National News » About 13,000 workers go…

About 13,000 workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits from Detroit’s three automakers

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and headed for the picket lines Friday after their leaders couldn’t bridge a chasm between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay.

The United Auto Workers union went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis simultaneously for the first time in its 88-year history as four-year contracts with the companies expired Thursday night.

The limited strike at assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri will likely chart the future of the union and of America’s homegrown auto industry.

It comes as U.S. labor is flexing its might at the same time that companies face a historic transition to making electric vehicles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up