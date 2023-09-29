GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
A child sex abuse suspect kills himself after wounding marshals trying to arrest him, police say

The Associated Press

September 29, 2023, 2:52 PM

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — A man wanted by police for child sex abuse crimes shot and killed himself Friday after wounding two federal marshals trying to arrest him at a South Carolina hotel, investigators said.

A special team of U.S. Marshals was trying to arrest George Curtis at an extended stay hotel near Columbia when they were fired on, the agency said in a statement.

Two marshals were hit and their injuries aren’t life-threatening, officials said.

After the shooting, Curtis turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Television footage from the Extended Stay America hotel in Irmo showed dozens of police cars and a shattered side door surrounded by crime scene tape.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

