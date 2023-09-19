Live Radio
A bus plunges into a ravine in Montenegro, killing at least 2 and injuring several

The Associated Press

September 19, 2023, 9:10 AM

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A bus plunged into a ravine in Montenegro on Tuesday, killing at least two people and injuring several, police said.

The bus was carrying some 30 passengers when it swerved down around noon, police said. Local media reported that the bus was traveling on a steep road connecting the town of Budva, on the Adriatic Sea coast, with Cetinje, which is located in a mountainous inland area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the bus to skid down some 15 meters (yards) into the ravine. Photos showed rescue workers holding on to a metal wire to try to reach the wreckage.

Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the two victims died on the spot while the injured received aid in Cetinje.

