Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

The Associated Press

August 28, 2023, 7:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at about 3 p.m. found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

