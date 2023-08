HOUSTON (AP) — The New York Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros,…

HOUSTON (AP) — The New York Mets are trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, AP source says.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.