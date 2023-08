LOS ANGELES (AP) — Publicist says popular ‘Price is Right’ game show host Bob Barker has died at his Los…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Publicist says popular ‘Price is Right’ game show host Bob Barker has died at his Los Angeles home.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.