Live Radio
Home » National News » Police officer shot and…

Police officer shot and wounded; suspect also hit in Los Angeles suburb of Whittier

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 1:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot and the suspected gunman also was wounded Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer and the suspect were hospitalized but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Other details also weren’t immediately released.

Whittier is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up