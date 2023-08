LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Co. over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying it failed to…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric Co. over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying it failed to shut off power.

