Man who made threats at a rural Kansas home shot and killed by deputy, authorities say

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him…

RANSOM, Kan. (AP) — An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him out of a central Kansas house where he had been making threats and he then fired a weapon, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the fatal police shooting of Jesse Nicholls, 46, in the rural community of Ransom.

The agency said Ness County deputies responded to 911 calls about an armed man making threats in a house. A deputy spoke with Nicholls on the phone and convinced him to come out of the house, according to officials.

Outside, Nicholls followed instructions to put his pistol down, the bureau said. But then he picked it up again and fired at the ground, they said.

A Ness County deputy immediately fired at Nicholls, striking him repeatedly. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The bureau has not released the name of the deputy, and the Ness County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the case.

No deputies were hurt.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.