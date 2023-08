TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Idalia strengthens to a hurricane off Cuba. Dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Idalia strengthens to a hurricane off Cuba. Dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast in next 2 days.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.