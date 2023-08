NEW YORK (AP) — Big fashion houses keep getting bigger, Coach parent will buy Capri, owner of Versace, Michael Kors,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Big fashion houses keep getting bigger, Coach parent will buy Capri, owner of Versace, Michael Kors, in $8.5B deal.

