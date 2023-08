SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published December 16, 2021, about Oregon’s efforts to combat illegal marijuana production, The…

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published December 16, 2021, about Oregon’s efforts to combat illegal marijuana production, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program was established in December 2021. The program was created in 2018 and was expanded in December 2021.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.