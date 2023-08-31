Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 7:45 PM

Aug. 25 – Aug. 31, 2023

Players on the El Segundo, California, team celebrate after winning the Little League World Series Championship in Pennsylvania, civil rights activists commemorate the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, Hurricane Idalia strikes northern Florida, and mourners react to mass shootings in Florida and California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York curated the selection.

