AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUGUST 4 – 10, 2023 Wildfires burn in Hawaii, police set off a smoke bomb in New York to disperse…

AUGUST 4 – 10, 2023

Wildfires burn in Hawaii, police set off a smoke bomb in New York to disperse a crowd, and a diver transplants coral fragments off the coast of Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.