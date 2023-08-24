Live Radio
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 18 – Aug. 24, 2023

The Associated Press

August 24, 2023, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Aug 18 – Aug. 24, 2023

From President Joe Biden’s visit to Hawaii to traditional wrestling in India to protests in South Korea, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter:
http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog:
http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up