Woman, 2 children dead in Missouri shooting; man with possible self-inflicted wound hospitalized

The Associated Press

July 4, 2023, 9:42 AM

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A woman and two children died in a shooting inside a Missouri home.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann. Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told KTVI-TV that officers found a teenage boy dead in the kitchen, a woman dead in the garage, and a 5-year-old girl gravely injured in the living room. The girl died later at a hospital.

A teenage girl was shot in the hand. She is expected to recover.

Police also found a man with what Jimenez described as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jimenez said the man had apparently barricaded himself in the home. He was taken to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police said more information would be released later Tuesday.

